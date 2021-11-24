Inter Milan will take on Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk in the latest round of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on November 24, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams have had very contrasting campaigns so far but will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Chelsea Thrashes Juventus 4-0 in UCL 2021-22 Match.

Inter Milan had a difficult start to their UEFA Champions League campaign but consecutive wins have put them right in contention to advance from the group. The Italians could book a place in the next round of the competition if they defeat the Ukrainian outfit and other results go their way. Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk’s chances of advancing are very slim but a victory will increase their chances of making it into the Europa League.

When is Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on November 24, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled time of 11:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2021 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).