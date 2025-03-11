FC Barcelona are having a 0-1 lead from the first leg, as they gear up to face SL Benfica yet again, this time for the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 second-leg fixture at home. Barca won the last game almost a week before and hasn't played a game since then as the side is going through an emotional moment, dealing with the demise of the club doctor Carles Minarro. The Blaugranas had their last game postponed against CA Osasuna in La Liga 2024-25 for the loss. Now, the question arises about who are ready to play this vital FC Barcelona vs Benfica UCL 2024-25 Round of 16 knock-out tie, especially their lethal attacking trio of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal. Benfica 0-1 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Raphinha’s Second Half Strike Helps Shorthanded Barca Register Stunning Victory Against Portuguese Side.

The Spanish giants won their last game as a result of the lone goal from captain Raphinha in the 61st minute, after being reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute itself when Pau Cubarsi received a red. In the match, 17-year-old wonderkid Lamine Yamal looked good, making constant penetrations in the opponent's backline, and also having three shots. He however was subbed after just 56 minutes in the game for Ferran Torres.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in the FC Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Match?

Lamine Yamal has been a constant for FC Barcelona this season. He has started & played in eight of the nine UEFA Champions League 2024-25 matches Barca played, missing only one for an ankle injury. He is part of the Barca squad set to play in the FC Barcelona vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 match and has also been seen fit, training with the entire squad. Lamine Yamal Stuns Spectators with Lionel Messi-Like Dribbles to Beat Opposition Defenders During Barcelona vs Alaves La Liga 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Yamal is expected to start in the FC Barcelona vs Benfica UCL 2024-25 Round of 16 second-leg match, just like he does in almost every game of Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona. He has plenty of assists but hasn't scored for some time now, and would be looking to net one here.

