Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami team are in Saudi Arabia as part of their pre-season fixtures. The fixtures include two friendly matches as part of the Riyadh Season Cup 2024, wherein Lionel Messi's team will face off against Riyadh’s Al-Hilal for the debut of the Riyadh Season Cup on Monday, 29th January. Later they are scheduled to play another top team of the Saudi Pro League – Al-Nassr. Ronaldo’s latest injury led to Al-Nassr cancelling their China tour and put a question mark on Ronaldo’s availability in the big game. But CR7 recently shared an image on Instagram hinting that he will not be out for long. Lionel Messi Features in Latest Saudi Tourism Ad Ahead of Riyadh Season Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

Ronaldo posted on Instagram an image of himself waving to Al-Nassr fans. He added the caption: "See you soon". This is an encouraging sign for Al-Nassr and football fans all over the world who wish to see Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi on the field again. The game itself is famed as 'The Last Dance' – emphasizing one of the greatest rivalries of the football world.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Recent Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Update on Cristiano Ronaldo's Injury and Chances of Facing Messi and Inter Miami?

Suppose there is any further question about whether Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi is the key attraction of the Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami fixture. In that case, it sure will be as we have seen in the European and La Liga games too. Lionel Messi is fit to play while the Al-Nassr side will hope to have the former Real Madrid star fit and ready to take on the Miami club and rekindle his iconic rivalry with ex-Barcelona sensation Messi. Did Cristiano Ronaldo Hit a Fan or Security Push him After Portugal’s Loss to Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2022 QF? (Watch Video).

The extent of Ronaldo's injury is not clear, but, as a matter of fact he has not been definitively ruled out, it seems that it is relatively minor. Initial reports suggested that he would need two weeks to recover fully and that timeframe means he will be fit to play on February 1. Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr team-mates will go head-to-head with Messi and his Inter Miami team at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on February 1.

Ronaldo joined Riyadh’s Al Nassr in 2023. Messi was long-rumoured to join a Saudi Pro League team before signing with Inter Miami. Football fans debated whether Messi and Ronaldo would play against each other, but now they will in what promises to be an epic Riyadh game.

