Lionel Messi is Currently in the Middle East for Inter Miami’s pre-season tour. But even before he kicks the ball onto the pitch, fans can watch La Pulga’s footballing skills on his latest Instagram video. Messi has shared a video playing with the ball and promoting tourism in Saudi. You can catch the Inter Miami player showing off his fancy footwork in the “Go Beyond What You Think” video for the latest “Saudi, Welcome to Arabia” campaign – breaking some of the ‘misconceptions’ about Arabia. The new Messi video highlights all of the incredible things you can check out in the Kingdom. It also covers a wide range of locations from the MDLBEAST Soundstorm in Riyadh to the Diriyah E-Pix to soaring in hot air balloons in AIUla, the Messi Saudi video is packed with things to do. Lionel Messi Signs Fan's Argentina Jersey in Middle of Traffic, Video Goes Viral.

Lionel Messi's Instagram Video for Latest Saudi Tourism Ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

