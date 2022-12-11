The FIFA World Cup 2022 ended on a bitter not for Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal were knocked out after a 0-1 loss to Morocco. Youssef En-Nesyri handed Morocco lead in the 42nd minute and Portugal failed to equalise it. After the World Cup exit, Ronaldo was seen crying as he left the pitch. However, a video is going viral on social media in which it is being claimed that Ronaldo hit a fan and pushed him away when he was approaching the star footballer. Ronaldo's actions in the video are not clear enough and it appears it was security who pushed the fan away and CR7 just reacted to it. Cristiano Ronaldo in Tears After Portugal Fail to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 Semis, CR7 Seen Crying in Tunnel After Defeat to Morocco (Watch Video)

Did he?

Ronaldo hitting a fan, he doesn’t even respect his own fans. pic.twitter.com/YXyJWPE1MN — Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) December 10, 2022

Too Harsh, Maybe!

Look how much of a sore loser Ronaldo is, attacking a fan. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/o7exGAtkOI — Lunihan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LunihanV1) December 10, 2022

Messi vs Ronaldo? Not here!

Ronaldo hit a fan after full time today and there’s been no words on it…Messi got hated by the entire internet for celebrating yesterday… pic.twitter.com/lXvgQC4VJF — Stav (@Stav10M) December 10, 2022

