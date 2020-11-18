Indian Super League 2020-21 is set to kick-off sports in India after a COVID-19 induced eight-month wait. ATK Mohun Bagan will play Kerala Blasters in the opening game on November 20 (Friday). Ahead of the start of ISL 2020-21, Twitter, on Wednesday, launched special emojis for all 11 teams of the league. These emojis can be activated by hashtags in English and four Indian languages. Each team have two emojis of which one is in English and the other in their local language. Take a look at each of the emojis of all 11 teams ahead of the start of ISL 2020-21. ISL 2020-21 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Super League 7.

“In a bid to bring the football frenzy closer to the fans, Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) has teamed up with reputed social media platform Twitter for league-specific emojis ahead of the 2020-21 season,” the league said in a statement. “While tweeting about the Hero ISL, fans can use hashtags such as #LetsFootball or #ISLTwitter to show their love for the league.” ISL 2020-21: Life in Bio-Bubble Isn't Easy, Admits Mumbai City FC Head Coach Sergio Lobera.

Twitter Launch 12 Emojis for ISL Teams and the League

Complete the sentence: The best team is... pic.twitter.com/AqPBrfPGGl — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) November 18, 2020

Debutant ATK Mohun Bagan, which was formed after the merging of ATK and Mohun Bagan, have the hashtag “#Mariners” and “#JoyMohunBagan.” Two-time ISL winners Chennaiyin FC have the hashtag “#AllInForChennaiyin” and “#AattamReloaded.” SC East Bengal, who will make their ISL debut this season, have the hashtag “#WeAreSCEB” or “#ChhilamAchiThakbo.” Take a look at the hashtags of all 11 ISL teams.

Twitter Release Emojis for ISL Teams

Season 7 of the ISL will begin with the blockbuster clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and two-time finalists Kerala Blasters. The much anticipated Kolkata derby will be played on November 27. The organisers announced the first half of the fixtures list. Teams have been given a two-day break for Christmas as well as the new year.

