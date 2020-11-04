Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United live Streaming Online: Manchester United have been brilliant so far in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League which is completely opposite to their domestic form. The Red Devils sit top of Group H with wins over PSG and RB Leipzig. Next up for them is Istanbul Basaksehir where they will look to get back to winning ways after another setback against Arsenal at the weekend. The problem for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is inconsistency of his squad and if he is not able to address the problem, he might very well get the sack. Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir have lost both their games so far and will need to play out of their skin to earn their first points on board. For details on Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United live streaming online, check below. IBKS vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United Football Match.

Okechukwu Azubuike, Nacer Chadli, Enzo Crivelli and captain Mahmut Tekdemir have been ruled out for Istanbul Basaksehir which is a cause of concern for manager Okan Buruk. Demba Ba has played against Manchester United in the past and his experience should come in handy for the hosts. Edin Visca and Deniz Turuc on the wings carry a lot of threat considering Manchester United are not known for defending well against crosses.

Donny Van de Beek could start ahead of Paul Pogba in the Manchester Unite field which could also see Nemanja Matic playing as the central defensive midfielder. Edinson Cavani could get his first start for Manchester United should Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opt for rotation. Anthony Martial is in contention for a start as well after missing the Arsenal game owing to suspension. Bruno Fernandes was poor in the previous match and given the high standards the Portuguese international sets for himself, all eyes will be on him and how he responds.

When is Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stage will be played at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul. The match will take place on November 04 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to start at 11:25 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Ten channels to catch the live action of Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United match live on their television channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also enjoy live action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network will be live streaming the Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League match online for fans in India. A routine win awaits in Turkey for Manchester United, whose focus clearly is on the Everton game coming up at the weekend.

