Manchester United will hope to leave their faltering Premier League campaign behind and put focus back on the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 where they lead Group H with six points from two matches. United travel to Turkey to play the bottom-placed Istanbul Basaksehir in their third match of UCL Group G. Istanbul Basaksehir vs Manchester United match will be played at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on November 4 (Wednesday). Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best team for the IBKS vs MUN match should scroll down for details. Cristiano Ronaldo and Other Juventus Footballers Train Ahead of Their UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Match Against Ferencvaros (See Pics).

United beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in Paris to start their UCL campaign before thumping RB Leipzig 5-0 at home to lead Group H with six points. Their opponents Istanbul Basaksehir have lost 2-0 against both PSG and RB Leipzig. They will be without Nacer Chadli, one of the few Premier League experienced players in the squad, while Nigerian midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu is out with injury. United could rest a number of players with one eye on their next Premier League match against Everton on Saturday.

IBKS vs MUN, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson (MUN) is set to make his Champions League debut and should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

IBKS vs MUN, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Rafael de Silva (IBKS), Luke Shaw (MUN) and Axel Tuanzebe (MUN) will be the three defenders.

IBKS vs MUN, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Donny van de Beek (MUN), Edin Visca (IBKS), Daniel James (MUN) and Irfan Kahveci (IBKS) should be made the four midfielders.

IBKS vs MUN, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Enzo Crivelli (IBKS), Anthony Martial (MUN) and Marcus Rashford (MUN) will form ther attacking-line.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford (MUN) should be picked as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Istanbul Basaksehir striker Enzo Crivelli (IBKS) can be made the vice-captain for this fantasy playing XI.

