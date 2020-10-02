Jadon Sancho may have played his final match for Borussia Dortmund as Manchester United closes in on a deal for his transfer to Old Trafford ahead of the summer transfer window deadline day. Sancho, 20, has been United’s priority this summer and the Premier League club has been in contact with Dortmund for the last three months trying to reach towards an agreement for the transfer. But despite efforts, both sides have remained far from negotiating a deal for the England international. Dortmund recently rejected a 100 million Euros bid from United and with the transfer deadline day (October 5) approaching, United are set to come with an improved offer that could seal the transfer. Jadon Sancho Pushing For Manchester United Move.

Dortmund demanded 120 million Euros for Sancho and have refused to lower their valuation of the 20-year-old right-winger. United, on the other, had refused to pay such a big amount under the current circumstances but might now be forced to meet the German club’s demand with them in dire need of a right-sided forward. United and Dortmund are only 20m Euros apart from negotiating the deal and are expected to do so before deadline day.

Going by the latest reports, which indicate that the deal will be completed soon, Sancho could have played his final match for Dortmund. The 20-year-old did not travel with the Dortmund squad for the DFL-Supercup final against Bayern Munich and also did not report to training on Thursday. The Bundesliga club have officially stated that Sancho and goalkeeper Roman Burki did not travel to Munich for the final due to a respiratory illness.

But reports suggest that Sancho was left in Dortmund due to the negotiations with Manchester United over his potential transfer. The Express have reported that Sancho was not seen in training on October 1 (Thursday) and is set to miss Dortmund’s next match against SC Freiburg on Saturday.

All players returned to the club’s training centre on Thursday and underwent COVID-19 tests ahead of this weekend’s Bundesliga fixture. But Sancho was not seen among the squad. He could have taken the mandatory COVIID-19 test at home. However, no such report have been confirmed.

In case, Sancho did not turn up for any COVID-19 test he will not be part of Dortmund’s next Bundesliga 2020-21 match against Freiburg an with the transfer deadline day edging closer, the England international could have played his final game for the club. Sancho, who signed for Dortmund in 2017, has already made his desire known at Dortmund.

