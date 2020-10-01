Jadon Sancho has been the main transfer target for Manchester United, however, the move is getting difficult by the day as the two clubs are yet to reach on a transfer fee for the enigmatic English winger. However, with the transfer window set to close on October 5, 2020, the 20-year-old is now pushing for a move and believes that he will be a Red Devil during this summer. Manchester United to Make One Final Bid to Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

According to a recent report from The Scottish Sun, Jadon Sancho has asked his agents to ‘pull all the stops’ necessary in order to make him a Manchester United player before the transfer window closes on this Monday. It is understood that the 20-year-old has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League side and after waiting for the teams to agree on a transfer fee, will now try and persuade the club to let him go. Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director Insists Jadon Sancho Will Remain in Germany This Season.

Jadon Sancho was left out of Borussia Dortmund’s squad for the Super Cup 2020 clash against Bayern Munich and according to the publication, the German side are resigned to losing the player despite on several occasions claiming that the 20-year-old will stay. But with the Englishman pushing for a move, they might let him go.

Borussia Dortmund are asking for a transfer fee of around £108 million for the Englishman but Manchester United are reluctant to meet that high amount. But it is understood that the German side are willing to accept a fee lower than their originally mentioned price but want £80 million upfront plus add ons with the deal reported to be around £95 million.

Manchester United have already signed Donny Van de Beek from Ajax in the summer and the addition of Jadon Sancho will bolster their attack even further. The Red Devils paid around £39 million to acquire the services of the Dutch international.

