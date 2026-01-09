Bundesliga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: The Bundesliga 2025-26 returns from its three-week winter break on 9 January 2026, with a high-stakes encounter between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund. Staged at the Deutsche Bank Park, the fixture serves as the curtain-raiser for the second half of the 2025–26 campaign. Second-placed Dortmund travel to Frankfurt aiming to narrow the gap on league leaders Bayern Munich, while the hosts look to rectify a defensive record that has hampered their European ambitions. Dietmar Hamann Urges Bayern Munich To Rethink Early Contract Extension for Harry Kane, Says ‘Extending His Contract Would Be Madness’.

The meeting pits two of the league's most attacking sides against one another. Historically, this fixture has been prolific for goals, with Dortmund having won 51 times against Frankfurt—the most victories they have secured against any single opponent in Bundesliga history.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Dortmund Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 10.

Venue: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt,

Time: 1:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Dortmund Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Bundesliga action through the following options:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online.

Telecast: Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Dortmund Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and 1 HD TV channel. Harry Kane Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland In Unique European Record, Becomes Fastest Player Ever To Reach 100 Goals For Bayern Munich.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Dortmund Team News and Key Players

Both squads enter the new year missing influential players due to the commencement of the Africa Cup of Nations. Eintracht Frankfurt will be without midfield engine Ellyes Skhiri and creative threat Farès Chaïbi, while Dortmund must contend with the absence of defender Ramy Bensebaini.

Frankfurt manager Dino Toppmöller is expected to hand a start to new loan signing Arnaud Kalimuendo, as the "Eagles" look to improve a defence that conceded 30 goals in the first 15 rounds of the season. Conversely, Dortmund arrive in excellent form under Niko Kovač, having remained unbeaten in their last eight league matches.

