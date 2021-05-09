Manchester United are looking to bolster their attack for next season and are once again in pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. The English superstar was on the Premier League side’s wish list last summer but ended up staying put in Germany after the Bundesliga outfit refused to budge on the £100 million-plus asking price. Manchester United Hierarchy Hold Talks With Edinson Cavani.

According to a recent report from The Sun, Manchester United have made Jadon Sancho their transfer priority in the summer and are determined to land the Borussia Dortmund star at Old Trafford. The record Premier League champions believe that the ex-Manchester City trainee will be sold for a fee of around £80 million, which is significantly lower than the German club’s asking price last summer. Solskjaer Wants Paul Pogba and Cavani to Stay at Man Utd.

Manchester United wanted to sign the winger last summer but an injury and Borussia Dortmund’s stance on his transfer price, saw the Red Devils pull out of the deal. However, the Premier League are confident of signing him with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still remaining a huge admirer of the 21-year-old.

When asked about his future in Germany, the Jadon Sancho wasn’t certain. ‘I don’t know about my future. I am very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team. They gave me my first professional start. The fans motivate and push me to the limit,’ he told ESPN.

Jadon Sancho had a difficult start to the season but once again has managed to reach double figures in both goals and assists (14 goals, 18 assists) for a second consecutive season. And with Borussia Dortmund again fighting for Champions League places and inability to qualify could see the winger to look for greener pastures.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2021 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).