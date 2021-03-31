Manchester United hierarchy have reportedly held talks with Edinson Cavani as they try and persuade him to extend his stay at Old Trafford. Cavani, 34, joined United as a free agent last summer but has found game time difficult to come. The Uruguayan has also struggled with fitness and is reportedly unhappy with life in Manchester. Cavani is also reportedly concerned with his game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and wants assurance about the number of games he will play next season before committing to a new contract. Manchester United Striker Marcus Rashford Names Jofra Archer as His 'Favourite Cricketer'.

Cavani has made a big impression since joining United and has already scored seven times in 26 appearances in all competitions. He has also proven himself as a leader in the United dressing room and had impressed the younger members of the club with his work ethic and training. When fit. The Uruguayan has also been an important addition to the United front-line. However, there has been doubts about his stay in the Premier League especially with offers from Boca Juniors and other clubs in South America. Nemanja Matic Trolls Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United Teammate Bruno Fernandes Over Portugal’s Disallowed Goal in the 2–2 Draw Against Serbia.

Those doubts were confirmed by his father Luis in an interview with TyC Sports earlier this month where he revealed Cavani’s struggle in England and his treatment at the hands of the English FA. Cavani was charged for using a racial term and was banned for three games in January. He has used the word ‘negrito’ in a social media post. Uruguay assistant coach Mario Rebollo also asked the 34-year-old forward to leave United and look elsewhere for more competition and additional game time.

United manager Solskjaer, however, wants the Uruguayan to stay but has insisted that the final call remains with the player. Cavani’s one-year deal with United ends at the end of this season. But the United management wants the striker to extend his stay for another year.

