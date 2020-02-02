JFC vs ATK Dream11 Prediction in ISL 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Jamshedpur FC vs ATK, Indian Super League 6 Football Match

ATK FC Players Celebrating. (Photo Credits: Twitter|@ISL)

ATK will want to complete a league double while Jamshedpur FC will eye revenge when they both meet each other in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 at the JRD Tata Complex on February 02, 2020 (Sunday). ATK thrashed Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in an earlier meeting in ISL 6 and a similar result on Sunday will take them to top spot in ISL 2019-20 points table. ATK are ranked third in the points table three behind leaders FC Goa but can pip last season’s runner-up on goal difference. Jamshedpur FC, on the other, are on must-win situations and need successive wins – including against ATK – to stay alive on the race for the top-four. Meanwhile, fans who play fantasy games like Dream11, can find all tips and team suggestions to build a string Dream11 fantasy team for the JFC vs ATK ISL 2019-20 match. Jamshedpur FC Vs ATK FC - Live Football Score.

Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo will be pleased with the timely return of striker Sergio Castel, whose injury against FC Goa was in November was also the last time Jamshedpur FC won before going a six-match dry run. Castel returned against Kerala Blasters and led his side’s comeback from two goals down to beat the two-time ISL finalists. Centre-back Tiri, however, continues to be out for them. ATK, on the other, will be boosted not only by the return of head coach Antonio Habas on the touchline after a game suspension. The two-time ISL winners are expected to have forward David Williams back into the fold. Jamshedpur FC vs ATK, ISL 2019–20 Live Telecast & Streaming Details.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeepers – ATK goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK) should be picked as the goalkeeping choice for this fantasy team.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Agustin Garcia Iniguez, also known as Agus (ATK), Pritam Kotal (ATK) and Prabir Das (ATK) will form the all-ATK three-member defence.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Michael Soosairaj (ATK), Piti (JFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC) and Memo (JFC) would be part of the midfield.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK, ISL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATK), Sergio Castel (JFC) and David Williams (ATK) will be part of the attacking-line.

Roy Krishna scored twice and assisted another as ATK thrashed Jamshedpur FC 3-1 when they met earlier in the competition. Krishna has been in terrific form and although he has not scored enough goals, the Australian has been chief assist provider and creator for ATK. He should be made the captain for this fantasy side, while Sergio Castel of Jamshedpur can be appointed as the vice-captain.