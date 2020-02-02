Jamshedpur FC vs ATK, ISL 2019–20 Live Streaming on Hotstar: Check Live Football Score, Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs ATK in Indian Super League 6 on TV and Online

ATK and Jamshedpur (Photo Credits: Twitter(@JamshedpurFC/@ATKFC))

ATK will hope to reclaim the top position when they face Jamshedpur FC in match 73 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 at the JRD Tata Complex. ATK can go equal on points with table leaders FC Goa if they manage to beat Jamshedpur, a team they thrashed 3-1 in the first leg of this season. The two-time ISL winners beat FC Goa and NorthEast United at home in their previous two games and have the best goal difference among all teams in ISL 2019-20 points table. Jamshedpur FC, on the other, secured their first win in seven games with a comeback against Kerala Blasters before succumbing to another defeat against Chennaiyin FC. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online streaming and score updates for JFC vs ATK, ISL 2019-20 encounter please scroll down. Jamshedpur FC Vs ATK FC - Live Football Score.

Despite their turbulent run in the second half of ISL 6, Jamshedpur FC have enjoyed a great run at home where they have lost just once in seven matches winning and drawing three each. They fought back from two goals down to beat Kerala Blasters 3-2 in their last home game with Sergio Castel scoring on his return from a lengthy injury. Head coach Antonio Iriondo will, however, miss centre-back Tiri against ATK. The visitors will welcome gaffer Antonio Habas back into the touchline while forward David Williams is also expected back.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs ATK, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK match in Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 will be played at the JRD Tata complex in Jamshedpur on February 02, 2020 (Sunday). JFC vs ATK encounter is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs ATK, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can watch the Jamshedpur FC vs ATK match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs ATK, Indian Super League 2019-20 Football Match?

Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will be live streaming the Jamshedpur vs ATK ISL 2019-20 match for its online fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of JFC vs ATK ISL 2019-20 encounter.

ATK are ranked 3rd in the points table with 27 points from 14 games and need a win to displace Goa from the top. A draw will take them level on points with the second-placed Bengaluru FC but ATK will be ahead on superior goal difference. For Jamshedpur FC, a victory is a must. They are placed seventh among 10 teams with 16 points after 13 matches and are still six points off the final playoff spot.