Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will square off against FC Goa (FCG) in Indian Super League 2020-21 match which will be played Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama, Goa on December 23, 2020. This will be the last match before Christmas break. JFC has remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, while FC Goa has experienced lots of ups and down in the tournament. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for JFC vs FCG ISL 2020-21 Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs FCG in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

FC Goa has experienced two wins, two draws and three losses, they occupy the seventh spot in the ISL standings, with eight points in their kitty. FC Goa will look to getting back to winning ways after losing their last two fixtures. Jamshedpur FC will look to extend their six-game unbeaten run in the league when they take on FC Goa tonight. The Red Miners currently occupy the fifth position with 10 points. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

JFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – TP Rehenesh (JFC) must be your goalkeeper.

JFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), Saviour Gama (FCG) and Laldinliana Renthlei (JFC) must be your defenders.

JFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (FCG), Alberto Noguera (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Alex Lima (JFC) and Jackichand Singh (JFC) must be your midfielders.

JFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Igor Angulo (FCG) and Nerijus Valskis (JFC) must be your midfielders.

Igor Angulo (FCG) should be made the captain of your Dream11 team, while Nerijus Valskis (JFC) can be elected as vice-captain of JFC vs FCG fantasy playing XI team.

