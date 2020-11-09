Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has been ruled out until January next year after successfully undergoing knee surgery on his knee. The 25-year-old German star damaged the meniscus in his right knee following a challenge on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland during Bayern’s 3-2 win over Dortmund in the Bundesliga 2020-21. He had to be substituted in the 36th minute due to the injury. He then underwent the surgery on Sunday and is now expected to be out at least until January.

“We’re glad that Joshua will probably be available again in a matter of weeks. We’ll support him in his rehabilitation as best we can,” Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said in a statement. The statement also added that Kimmich will be out at least until January.

Kimmich suffered the injury after losing possession and then desperately lunging into a tackle to get ball back from Haaland. Kimmich fell awkwardly and had to be substituted and assisted off the field after receiving treatment briefly on the field. Bayern coach Hansi Flick also spoke highly of Kimmich and reiterated his importance to the squad.

"He's an important player for us in this position," Flick was quoted as saying by Goal. "In addition to his mentality, he also has outstanding quality. [His absence] will be difficult, but we made it today against a good Dortmund team." Kimmich was in fine form before the injury and had already scored thrice and assisted seven times in 11 matches this season.

Kimmich will also miss Germany’s matches against Ukraine and Spain in the UEFA Nations League next week. Germany coach Joachim Low stated that his side will miss the services of the right-back and midfielder but was happy to hear the operation was successful.

“We will obviously miss him for the Nations League games against Ukraine and especially in Spain,” said Low. “However, the most important thing is that he will get the time and peace he needs now in order to recover completely.”

Bayern, meanwhile, are on top of the Bundesliga 2020-21 points table with 18 points from 7 matches. They have won six and lost only against Hoffenheim. Bayern will next be in action against Werder Bremen on November 21 after the two-week international break.

