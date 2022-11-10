Jude Bellingham has attracted huge interest from several Europan heavyweight clubs. The English midfielder is enjoying a sensational season with Borussia Dortmund and has already been targeted by Liverpool and Real Madrid. Manchester City have also entered the race to sign the young footballer in the summer. Manchester City Midfielder Rodri Signs 3-Year Extension With the Club.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Manchester City have held talks with Borussia Dortmund over a potential transfer of Jude Bellingham in the summer. Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of the player and would like to have him in the squad. Jude Bellingham Transfer News: Manchester United Make Borussia Dortmund Star Their Primary Target.

Manchester City landed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and are growing confident of signing another one of their star players. However, the English champions are likely to face stiff competition and be involved in a bidding war with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Manchester City are confident about landing the midfielder due to their good relations with Borussia Dortmund. The English giants are said to be leading the race but it could come down to the player's preference. Pep Guardiola recently praised the player after the two sides met in the Champions League.

Jude Bellingham arrived at Borussia Dortmund as a 17-year-old from Portsmouth and in his three years at the club has become of their key players. The England starlet also captained the team earlier in the season in a Bundesliga match.

