Manchester United are trying to strengthen their squad and have identified Jude Bellingham as one of their top priorities. The Borussia Dortmund player has been one of the best players in the world in recent seasons and has garnered attention from several top European clubs. Cody Gapko Transfer News: PSV Name Price for Manchester United Target.

According to a report from Sky Germany, Manchester United will prioritise a move for Jude Bellingham in the summer. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their midfield as Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of the player and wants to bring him to Old Trafford.

It is understood that the England international will cost around €150 million. It will be difficult for the Red Devils to see the deal through as a number of teams will be battling for the player's signature as well as due to the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

Jude Bellingham is Erik ten Hag's top target and is having a stellar campaign. The 19-year-old has captained Borussia Dortmund this term while also having his best return in front of the goal in the Bundesliga as well as the Champions League.

This season could play a pivotal role in Manchester United landing Jude Bellingham next summer. An impressive end to the campaign could put the Red Devils alongside Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid, who are also looking to sign the midfielder.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2022 05:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).