Gerard Pique was at the receiving end of boos by the crowd whenever he had the ball during the El Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 24. The Spanish defender was jeered by fans watching this match. Interestingly, fans of both Real Madrid and Barcelona booed Pique as they showed support from Shakira, with whom the player recently split.

Watch Video:

the whole stadium booing pique every single time he touches the ball. Barcelona and Real Madrid fan coming together it's beautiful😍🤣. Never cheat on Shakira #ElClasico #BarcaMadrid #RealMadrid #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/U98TxPDWSS — henok Cronin (@henokcronin) July 24, 2022

