Juventus booked a place into the last 16 of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 as they defeated Frencvaros in the Group G clash. The Bianconeri were made to work hard on the night but a late Alvaro Morata header and Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-equalling goal were enough for the Italian side to get all three points. Andrea Pirlo’s team are now second in the standings after Spanish side Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo Matches Lionel Messi's UEFA Champions League Record With Goal Against Ferencvaros.

Juventus had a tough start to the game when Myrto Uzuni put the visitors ahead in the 19th minute of the game and it looked like the Italian giants might lose further ground on leaders Barcelona as Ferencvaros' goalkeeper Denes Dibusz looked in inspiring form. However, goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata took Andrea Pirlo’s team over the line into the knockout phase of the competition.

Watch Highlights

It was a special night for Cristiano Ronaldo, who continued his scoring run and equalled Lionel Messi’s record of most goals at home in the Champions League. The Portuguese had lost the feat to the Barcelona star earlier this year but managed to reclaim it with his first goal in the competition this season.

This was also a great night for Alvaro Morata, who scored his fifth goal in the Champions League this season, equalling his best tally in the competition from the 2014-15 season, when the Italian giants reached the finals, losing to Barcelona.

Juventus are second in the Group on nine points, eight clear of both Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kyiv with two games remaining. The BIanocenri next face Dynamo Kyiv and with Barcelona awaiting them on the final day, Juve must win against the Ukrainian side if they want to have a chance of topping the group.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).