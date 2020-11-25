Cristiano Ronaldo continued his scoring run as he netted on Tuesday against Ferencvaros in a Group G clash of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21. In doing so, the 35-year-old also equalled the record of his long-time on-field rival Lionel Messi. Andrea Pirlo’s team registered a comeback win against the Hungarian side to confirm their qualification to the next round of Europe’s premier footballing competition. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: Juventus Director Fabio Paratici Squashes CR7’s Transfer To Real Madrid & Manchester United.

The Portugal skipper scored in the 35th minute of the game which was his 70th home goal in the competition - a record which only Barcelona’s Lionel Messi had achieved until now. This was the 35-year-old’s first goal in the Champions League this season after missing a couple of games due to a positive coronavirus test.

Watch Goal

CRISTIANO RONALDO WHAT A GOAL pic.twitter.com/lQ5nHw5QlS — TC. (@totalcristiano) November 24, 2020

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has enjoyed a brilliant start to the new footballing season, scoring eight goals in just five Serie A appearances and has one of the best goals to game ratio in Europe. Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest scorer in the Champions League, scoring 131 times in just 172 games and also winning the competition five times.

‘He is a great professional, as we already knew,’ Juventus coach Andre Pirlo told DAZN. ‘He is a real champion and sets the example for everyone around him, both in the matches and in training. The only advice I can give him is to keep going in the same way.’ The Italian added.

Speaking of the game, Ferencvaros took a shock lead as Myrto Uzuni out the Hungarian side ahead in the 19th minute but the lead was short-lived as Cristiano Ronaldo got himself on the scoresheet. The result was secured when Alvaro Morata scored the winner in added time if the game, Juventus are now second in the group behind FC Barcelona.

