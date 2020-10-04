Juventus has relived Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal during their last encounter with Napoli. The official account of Juventus took to social media and relived the well-cherished win against Napoli which happened in the last season of the Serie A 2019-20. Back then in a home fixture for Juventus which the Bianconeri had won 4-3. Danilo, Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo were the ones who scored the goal at 16th, 19th and 62nd minute respectively. An own goal from Kalidou Koulibay helped Juventus seal a 4-3 win against the visitors. Under Andrea Pirlo's guidance, Juventus is all set to take on their opponents. Andrea Pirlo Praises Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020, Says ‘He Is The First One To Arrive & Last One to Leave the Training’.

Juventus had won their first fixture against Sampdoria 0-3. Their last game against AS Roma ended with a draw with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace. Ahead of the game the new manager addressed the press and praised CR7 for the kind of a commitment shown by him. During the press meet, he said, "Cristiano is the first one to arrive and last one to leave the training. His spirit is fundamental to us. He started the season well," he said. Now let's have a look at the video shared by Juventus.

Andre Pirlo during the conference also spoke about the new tactics that the team might adopt in the next game. He further said that Arthur Melo might come at the start and also hinted that the team would be trying another game style. The team has also been sweating it out in the training.

