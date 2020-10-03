Andrea Pirlo addressed the press ahead of the Juventus vs Napoli in the Serie A 2020-21 game which will be held on October 5, 2020, at the Juventus Training Stadium. During the press meet, the new manager of Juventus praised Cristiano Ronaldo and said that his spirit is quite fundamental to the team. “Cristiano Ronaldo is the first to arrive and the last to leave for training. His spirit is fundamental to us. He started the season well,” he said during the conference. The two teams will lock horns against each other amid COVID-19 fears and it is reported that Napoli has voiced his concerns and is checking out if the fixture can be postponed. Cristiano Ronaldo Trains Hard for Juventus’ Next Serie A 2020–21 Match Against Napoli, Shares Thoughtful Post on Social Media.

Andre Pirlo during the conference also said that it is quite possible that Arthur Melo might come at the start and also hinted that the team would be trying another game style. He also praised Napoli for the change in mentality that they have shown with the arrival of Gennaro Gattuso. The official account of Juventus shared the important points of the press meet on social media. Check it out below:

Team Juventus has been sweating it out in the practice session for much important fixture. The pictures of the practice session have gone viral on social media by the official account of Juventus.

