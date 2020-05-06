Juventus Resume Practice Sessions After Coronavirus Break, Cristiano Ronaldo Remains in 14 Day Isolation (See Pics)

Gigi Buffon sweats it out in the nets (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After being away from live sporting action for more than a month due to the massive outspread of the coronavirus, Juventus has resumed their practice session. The Italian Government had given a green signal for the Serie A teams to start practising in their own training facilities. Which means the Italian football league could start anytime soon as the body wishes to complete the remaining season of Serie A. Aaron Ramsey was the first one to return to Turin, whereas Cristiano Ronaldo might have landed Italy but will undergo 14-day long isolation. This will be done as a part of a precautionary measure. The former Real Madrid player who was in Madeira, his home town returned to Italy yesterday. Aaron Ramsey First Juventus Player Back For Training, Cristiano Ronaldo On 2-Week Quarantine.

Talking about the training session, Gianluigi Buffon, Ramsey were the ones who were spotted at the training centre. The official account of Juventus took to social media to post the pictures of the practice. Needless to say that the fans were quite happy with the return of these footballers and posted their reactions on social media. Check out the snaps below:

Talking about Juventus, a few members of the team were infected due to the coronavirus. Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi, were the ones who got affected. However, there is no specific date given for the matches to start. The games could be conducted behind closed doors, i.e. in the absence of fans with utmost precautions being taken for the players and the non-playing staff as well.