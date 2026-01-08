Trophee des Champions 2026 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: French football’s fiercest rivals, Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille, will face off tonight, Thursday, 8 January 2026, in the Trophée des Champions final. Staged at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City, this edition of the French Super Cup marks the first time the "Classique" has been contested for this trophy since 2020. PSG Wins FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025; French Club Edges Past Flamengo on Penalties.

PSG, the reigning Ligue 1 and Coupe de France holders, are aiming for a record-extending 13th title, while Marseille participate as league runners-up, eager to secure their first silverware in over a decade.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 8.

Venue: Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait

Time: 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Unfortunately, live online streaming of the Trophee des Champions 2026 Final will now be available in India. However, fans can get live score updates of Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille French Super Cup Final via the respective social media handles of PSG and Olympique de Marseille.

Telecast: Unfortunately, due to the absence of any official broadcaster, the Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille clash in the Trophee des Champions 2026 Final will not have a telecast in India.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille Team News and Key Players

PSG manager Luis Enrique faces several selection challenges ahead of tonight's showpiece. The Parisians will be without South Korean international Lee Kang-in, who is sidelined with a thigh injury sustained during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in December. Additionally, Achraf Hakimi is unavailable due to international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Ousmane Dembele Wins Ballon d'Or 2025 Award, France and PSG Star Beats Lamine Yamal to Win Top Prize for First Time.

Marseille, now under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi, are looking to capitalise on PSG’s defensive reshuffle. Despite a recent domestic slump, including a surprise defeat to Nantes, Marseille welcome back captain Valentin Rongier to the matchday squad. The attacking threat for "Les Olympiens" will likely be led by Mason Greenwood and Elye Wahi, both of whom have been in prolific form this season.

