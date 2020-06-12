After a break of almost three months, football in Italy is back with a blockbuster clash as Juventus and AC Milan face each other in the semi-final 2nd leg of the Coppa Italia. The first fixture between the team ended 1-1 as a late Cristiano Ronaldo strike gave the Bianconeri’s a crucial away goal. Milan need to score in this game to have any chance of advancing as away goal rules are active in this fixture. Juventus vs AC Milan Head-to-Head Record.

Italy is one of the countries which are affected the worst by the coronavirus pandemic as Serie A gear’s up for a return on June 20, two of the most successful teams in Italian history will take each other on. Both teams are set to miss some crucial players for this historic clash as Maurizio Sarri will be without striker Gonzalo Higuain. AC Milan will be without star man Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is still nursing an injury and was suspended for this fixture as well. No Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Cristiano Ronaldo Clash in Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg.

In recent years Juventus have been the team to beat in Italy but Milan have the firepower to go toe-to-toe with Maurizio Sarri’s men. So ahead of this clash, we take a look at some of the players who can have a huge impact on the game.

Paulo Dybala

The Argentine was one of the player’s from the Juventus camp who tested positive for Coronavirus but the Argentine looks all set to feature in this clash. Dybala is expected to start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and will be crucial as most of the Milan defenders will be focused on the Portuguese.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

With Juventus possessing one of the greatest attacking threats in Europe, Donnarumma will have a tough job on his hands. Playing at home Sarri’s men are expected to score so the young keeper’s form will be crucial if Milan are to make it into the finals against all odds.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will always be a crucial player, no matter the context of the game. The Portuguese scored in the sides’ last meeting and will be hoping to announce his comeback by guiding his side to yet another cup final.

Ante Rebic

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended for this clash, the responsibility to lead Milan’s attack will fall on the Serbians shoulder. Rebic joined Milan at the start of the season from Frankfurt and has been one of their most potent threats in the final third. The 26-year-old has been involved in 12 goals this season and will; be hoping to add to that tonight.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).