No Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Cristiano Ronaldo Clash in Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg, Check Out Probable Line-Ups for Juventus vs AC Milan

So the wait is almost over! Finally, after a gap of more than a couple of months, we will have the Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-finals where Juventus will clash with AC Milan for the second round on June 12, 2020. But here’s a piece of disappointment as for all the fans who were waiting for the epic clash between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo. The former LA Galaxy striker is currently nursing an injury that he suffered a few days ago and thus we won’t see the mouthwatering clash. The two had broken the Internet the last time they had a clash against each other. Now before we get into the probable line-ups of the game, let’s have a look at the preview of the game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan Return Jeopardised After Suspected Achilles Tendon Injury in Training.

So the last time the two teams met each other it was Ronaldo’s last-minute equaliser that helped the Bianconeri draw as the scoreline read 1-1. The original game was scheduled to happen on March 4, and this time the match will be held at the backyard of Juventus. Talking about Juventus, Gonzalo Higuain has been a worry the team as he strained in his muscle. Whereas Merih Demiral continues to remain absent. For AC Milan, Zlatan has been struggling after snapping his Achilles tendon. Samu Castillejo and Theo Hernandez will be away. The good news is that Gianluigi Donnarumma has recovered. Now, let's have a look at the probable line-up of the squad.

Juventus: Szczesny, Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro, Bentancur, Matuidi, Ramsey; Costa, Ronaldo, Dybala

Milan: Donnarumma, Conti, Romagnoli, Kjaer, Calabria; Kessie, Bennacer, Paqueta, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu, Rebic

