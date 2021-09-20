Juventus takes on AC Milan in a home game in the Serie A 2021-22. Juventus are languishing at the bottom of the points table on 19th spot while their opponents AC Milan are placed third. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Juventus vs AC Milan live streaming online and TV telecast details then you can scroll down. PSG vs Lyon, Ligue 1 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Get Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in Indian Time?

AC Milan come into the contest having defeated Juventus twice back to back. And they do start as favourites here in this fixture as well. Juventus will be looking to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

When is Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Juventus vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Juventus Stadium. The game will be held on September 19, 2021 (Sunday mid-night) and the match is scheduled to begin at 00:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs AC Milan match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs AC Milan match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

