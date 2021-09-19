Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be up against Lyon in the Ligue 1 2021-22 encounter. PSG are unbeaten and are on top of the Ligue 1 points table having won five out of five games. Their opponents, Lyon, are placed ninth with two wins from five outings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PSG vs Lyon live streaming online and TV telecast details in India then continue reading. Ligue 1 2021–22: Lens Beat Lille in Derby Overshadowed by Fan Violence and Pitch Invasion.

After his transfer to PSG, Lionel Messi is all set to make his home debut for the club. Fans at Parc des Princes Stadium will witness Messi take the field for the first time in PSG colours. The Argentine will be keen to net his first goal for PSG.

When is PSG vs Lyon, Ligue 1 2021-22 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

PSG vs Lyon match in Ligue 1 will take place on September 20, 2021 (Sunday mid-night). The match will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris and it has a scheduled start time of 00:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Lyon, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 match live on their television sets through Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcasters of Ligue 1 2021-22 matches in India.

PSG vs Lyon, Ligue 1 2021-22 Football Match Live Streaming Online in India

Football fans in India can also live stream the PSG vs Lyon Ligue 1 2021-22 match on the Voot app. JioTV would also provide live streaming of this match in India. Fans can also catch updates of PSG vs Lyon football match on social media.

