Juventus will be hosting Cagliari in the Serie A 2020-21 match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Now Juventus has not had the greatest of starts in the Serie A. They played their last game against Lazio which ended up with a 1-1 draw. Placed on number five of the Serie A 2020-21 points, the Old Lady cannot afford to drop any points further. Cagliari is placed on number 11 with three wins out of seven. The team has lost an equal number of matches and one of them ended with a draw. Now in this article, we shall bring to you the predicted playing XI of both teams. But before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game below. Team Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Practice Game Ahead of Juventus vs Cagliari Serie A 2020-21, Paulo Dybala Asks ‘Where’s The Referee?’

So Juventus has a superb winning record against Cagliari. The Old Lady has won 40 games against Cagliari in Serie A: the Sardinians have only ever suffered more defeats against one other side. The players at Juventus have already started working out on their skills with Andrea Pirlo aiming to win the game. The team even played a practice game where Cristiano Ronaldo's men walked away with a win. First, let's have a look at the video of the practice session below:

Check out the predicted playing XI below:

Probable Lineup: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Demiral; Sandro, Bentancur, McKennie, Cuadrado; Dybala; Ronaldo, Morata

Probable Lineup: Cragno;Tripaldelli, Walukiewicz, Klavan, Zappa; Rog, Marin; Sottil, Pedro, Ounas; Simeone

The home team is expected to go with 3-4-1-2 formation whereas, Cagliari will step into the game with 4-2-3-1 formation. The match will begin at 1.15 am IST. The bookies are rooting for CR7's team to win the game 3-1.

