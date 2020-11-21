Cristiano Ronaldo has come back to Juventus after his stint with Portugal with the UEFA Nations League 2020-21. The team will play against Cagliari on November 22, 2020, at 1.15 am IST. Now ahead of the game, team Juventus played a practice game amongst the players of the team. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team walked away with the last laugh and the Portugal star posed with the winning team. The details of the practice game are yet to be known but Paulo Dybala is following Ronaldo on Instagram posted a comment which left the Internet in splits. The Argentine commented on the snap and asked him, “Where is the referee?” Cristiano Ronaldo's Elite Mentality Displayed in Viral WhatsApp Chat With Patrice Evra.

Cristiano Ronaldo last featured in Croatia vs Portugal in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21. Ronaldo might have not made it to the scoresheet but yet Portugal secured a 3-2 win over Croatia. Just before the international break, Juventus played against Lazio and the match ended with 1-1 draw. Juventus must be hoping to come back fresh and start with a win. For now, let's have a look at the snap shared by Ronaldo and the comment by Paulo Dybala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Snapshot of the comment by Dybala

Paulo Dybala's comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news related to transfer stories. It is said that he might be donning the colours of his ex-club Manchester United in the next season. It was also said that CR7 wishes to go to his former club Real Madrid.

