Juventus will face defending champions Chelsea in the latest round of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on September 29, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams are expected to fight for the top spot and will be aiming for a win in this match. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Chelsea, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. UEFA Decides to Drop Legal Action Against Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus.

Juventus haven’t had the best of starts to the new season but are slowly starting to find their form under manager Max Allegri as the record Italian champions have record three wins in their last four games after failing to win any three before that. Meanwhile, questions were raised about Chelsea’s approach in defeat to Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel’s team will be aiming to get back to winning ways.

When is Juventus vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Juventus vs Chelsea clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin on September 30, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Juventus vs Chelsea on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Juventus vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

