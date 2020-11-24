Juventus vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: The return of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo have revitalised Juventus, who have won three of their last four matches. Ronaldo, who missed two weeks of football after testing positive for COVID-19, has scored five goals in his last three Serie A appearances. But the Portuguese is yet to open his goalscoring tally in the UCL and will be eager to break the deadlock against Ferencvaros. Juventus are second in Group G with six points and can secure their place in the knockouts with a win at home. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture With Paulo Dybala and Others From Juventus Training Ahead of UEFA Champions League Match Against Ferencvaros (See Pic).

Ronaldo has so far made only one appearance in the UCL this season. That was in the 4-1 win over Ferencvaros where he made an assist but failed to find the net. Juventus have, however, rediscovered their form since his return and will hope the 35-year-old can lead them to another big win and confirm their place in the round of 16. Juventus are without centre-back and captain Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Aaron Ramsey and Matthijs de Ligt due to injuries while Paulo Dybala is doubtful to start.

When is Juventus vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Juventus vs Ferencvaros Group G match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place on November 25 (Tuesday midnight).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can enjoy the live action of Juventus vs Ferencvaros Group G UCL match on Sony Sports Channels. Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can live telecast the match on Sony Ten SD and HD channels on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Ferencvaros UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can also follow the game live on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Juventus vs Ferencvaros Group G match online for fans in India.

