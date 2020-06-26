So after 2-0 a win against Bologna, Juventus is back on trach forgetting the Coppa Italia 2019-20 loss against Napoli, the Bianconeri made a stunning comeback in the Serie A 2019-20. The team won their last game against Bologna where Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala scored one goal each. Now on Friday midnight, the Old Lady is hosting Lecce and in this article, we shall bring to you the predicted line-up for the squads. But before that let’s have a look at the preview and the team news for the game. Juventus vs Lecce, Serie A 2019–20: Cristiano Ronaldo, Miralem Pjanic and Other Players to Watch Out in JUV vs LCE Football Match.

So for Juventus, Mattia De Sciglio and Alex Sandro both injured and won't be featuring in the contest. Blaise Matuidi will be at the back four. This could make way for Aaron Ramsey. The hosts could also recall Doughlas Costa in the match and Gonzalo Higuain and Merih Demiral are also still on the sidelines. For the visitors Diego Farias, Alessandro Deiola, Antonin Barak and Cristian Dell'Orco are all injured. Gianluca Lapadula is struggling with fitness.

Talking about the points table, Juventus stands on number one of the Serie A 2019-20 with 66 points winning 21 games out of 27. The team has lost three and faced an equal number of draws. Lecce stands on number 18 with 25 points winning six games and losing 14. Rest of the matches have ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the predicted line-ups of the match.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Matuidi; Bentancur, Pjanic, Ramsey; Ronaldo, Dybala, Costa

Lecce: Gabriel; Rispoli, Rossettini, Lucioni, Calderoni; Petriccione, Tachtsidis, Mancosu; Falco, Saponara; Babacar

