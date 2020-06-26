Juventus will hope to extend their winning streak to four league matches when they host relegation-threatened Lecce in Serie A 2019-20 on Friday. A win over a struggling and depleted Lecce side will also widen the gap at the top of the league points table, which Juventus lead with 66 points after 27 matches and are four clear of the second-placed Lazio. Lecce are at the bottom three with only 25 points and will need favourable results to stay at the top-flight. A shock win against Juventus, who they held to 1-1 draw in the reverse league fixture, will take Fabio Liverani’s side to 16th. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Highest Scoring Portuguese Player in Serie A During Bologna vs Juventus 2019-20 Clash.

Lecce are only three points behind the 15th placed Udinese and a couple of wins could keep them floating away from the relegation zone. But that win might not come against Maurizio Sarri’s side, who resumed their Serie A campaign with a 2-0 win over Bologna. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala scored the two goals and both looked to be back in form which will be a big relief for both the fans and Maurizio Sarri, whose job is said to be on the line if Juventus end the season trophyless. Take a look at some key players for the Juventus vs Lecce Serie A match. Juventus vs Lecce Dream11 Prediction in Serie a 2019–20.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese broke his four-match scoring drought and finally found the net, from a penalty, against Bologna. Sarri and the team will hope Ronaldo has found his scoring boots. The 35-year-old looked rusty and was slow off the blocks in the first two matches once football resumed in Italy.

He missed a penalty from the spot and scuffed a handful of good opportunities against AC Milan and Napoli in the Coppa Italia semi-final and final respectfully. He is currently five goals behind Lazio’s Ciro Immobile (27) in the Serie A golden boot race and will want to keep scoring.

Paulo Dybala

Like Ronaldo, Dybala struggled in the team’s opening two matches and has been pretty off-colour throughout the campaign. The Argentine has scored only eight times 25 league matches. But he looked to have shaken off the rust and connected well with Ronaldo against Bologna in a 4-4-2 set-up. If he starts alongside Ronaldo as the two forwards, expect Dybala to find the net again.

Marco Mancosu

The Lecce captain has also been his side’s most productive player. The 31-year-old, now in his fourth season at the club, has found the net nine times which is the most for Lecce this season. He also has an assist to his name and contributed to the side’s attack heavily despite starting in midfield. Mancosu is key to Lecce’s relegation battle and will be among the players to watch out.

Miralem Pjanic

The Bosnian midfielder has been Juventus’ main midfield player since joining them from AS Roma in 2016. But this could be his final season in Turin after reports said that Juventus has agreed on a player-swap deal with Barcelona for the exchange of Arthur and Pjanic.

Pjanic had been the club’s most creative player in his first three seasons but under Maurizio Sarri, he has struggled to perform as a deep-lying playmaker. Pjanic will certainly like to leave after helping the club to their eighth straight league title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).