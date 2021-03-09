Juventus will take on Porto in the second leg of UEFA Champions League 2020-21 round of 16 tie. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on March 09, 2021 (Tuesday). The Portuguese team have the advantage in the tie following a 2-1 win in the first leg. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Porto, UCL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Juventus vs Porto: Cristiano Ronaldo 'Fired Up', Arthur Melo and Other Stars Available For UCL 2020-21 Clash.

Juventus will have a number of key players back for this clash as Arthur Melo, Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt, all trained with the team and could feature in the game either from the start or from the bench. The Bianconeri were knocked out at the same stage last season by Lyon and Andrea Pirlo will hope that his team can avoid a similar result.

When is Juventus vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Juventus vs Porto match in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 round of 16 match will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. The match will be held on March 10, 2021 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Porto, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Porto match in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 will on Sony Sports channels. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels will be providing the live-action on television in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Porto UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also follow the live action on online platform. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the second leg of the UCL round of 16 clash online for fans in India.

