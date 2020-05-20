Kai Havertz Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Make Bayer Leverkusen Star Their Main Priority

Kai Havertz (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With Bundesliga back in action, several top clubs across Europe have their eyes set on the league as they pay close attention to the young emerging prospects from Germany. One of the players who has caught most of the attention in recent times is Bayer Leverkusen’s teenage sensation Kai Havertz and according to recent reports, Spanish giants Real Madrid are interested in acquiring the services of the 20-year-old forward. Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan to Launch European Solidarity Cup in 2021 to Raise Money for Medical Facilities in Italy and Spain.

According to a report from Le10Sport, record Spanish champions Real Madrid have made Kai Havertz as their main priority in the summer as manager Zinedine Zidane is impressed with the youngster. The German international has garnered attention from a lot of big clubs such as Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Barcelona. Eden Hazard Returns To Real Madrid Training After Recovering From Ankle Injury (View Pic).

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the best young players in recent years and on Bundesliga’s return from the coronavirus suspension netted a brace against Werder Bremen to guide his side to a 4-1 win. Havertz is currently enjoying a great campaign and in 35 appearances this season has been involved in 20 goals, scoring 12 and assisting eight.

Coming on from the youth ranks, Havertz debuted for the club at just 17, becoming the youngest player to represent Leverkusen in the league at that time. Now at 20, the full-time German international has established himself as the club’s talisman and last season enjoyed his most successful spell in Bundesliga in front of the goal, scoring 17 times.