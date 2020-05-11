Eden Hazard Returns To Real Madrid Training After Recovering From Ankle Injury (View Pic)

Eden Hazard (Photo Credits: Twitter/Real Madrid)

When Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea in the summer, the record Spanish Champions had high hopes from their new Belgian superstar. However, the 29-year-old’s season has been curtailed with injuries, leaving him on the sidelines for the most part. But the former Blues forward is fully fit now and joined Los Blancos on Monday as they continue to train while gearing up for a La Liga return next month. Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema & Other Real Madrid Stars Gear Up For Coronavirus Tests Ahead of Training Return (See Pics & Video).

Real Madrid posted a photo of Eden Hazard on their social media accounts as the Belgian took part in the team’s training session today. The 29-year-old suffered an ankle injury during the Los Blancos’ 1-0 defeat against Levante on February 22. He underwent surgery just before the season was suspended and since then has been following a special rehabilitation program while being in quarantine. Barcelona Return to Training as La Liga Eyes Restart.

Hazard's Return

Madrid Players Return to Training

There were reports that Eden Hazard will miss the rest of the season due to this injury, but after sporting competitions across the world were suspended due to coronavirus, the Belgian international looks all set to take part in the remainder of the campaign. Hazard’s presence will be important for Real Madrid as they are looking to win their first La Liga title since 2017.

Los Blancos are just two points behind leaders Barcelona in the league. Speaking of the Champions League, Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat at Bernabeu against Manchester City and need an exceptional performance to mount a comeback once the competition resumes. Due to a stop-start campaign, Eden Hazard has just managed 15 appearances this season for the Madrid side, scoring just once.