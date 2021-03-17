Last night the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano witnessed a stunning play from Real Madrid as they locked horns with Atalanta in the Champions League 2020-21. The home team walked away with the last laugh as they won the second leg of the game 3-1. With this Real Madrid qualified for the quarter-finals of the UCL 2020-21. Needless to say that not only the fans but also the footballers were happy with the win. The like of Karim Benzema, Toni Kross and others took to social media and shared their excitement. Before getting on to the tweets, let's have a look at how the game panned out for both sides. Real Madrid Qualifies in Quarter-Finals of UCL 2020-21, Netizens Hail Los Blancos As They Beat Atalanta 3-1 (Read Tweets).

So Real Madrid had already won the first leg of the tournament and was on 1-0. In the second leg, we had Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, and Marco Asensio scoring goals for the side at 34, 60 and 84th minute respectively. The home team dominated the possession by 53 per cent and the rest was handled by Atalanta. Now, let's have a look at the tweets shared by a few players of Real Madrid.

Asensio

¡Nos vemos en cuartos! 💪💪 Gran trabajo de todo el equipo.#UCL | #HalaMadrid See you in the quarter finals! 💪💪 Great work from all the team. #UCL | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Fuwhikn2kf — Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) March 16, 2021

Toni Kross

Varane

Sergio Ramos

Este es nuestro equipo, este es el @realmadrid. ¡A cuartos y a por más! 🍳 Y otro a la cazuela. Dedicado a ti, mi ❤️ @PilarRubio_. This is our team. This is #RealMadrid. Onwards to the quarters! 🍳 And back on the scoresheet. Dedicated to my love #PilarRubio.#HalaMadrid 📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/ZtRoPBS5eN — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) March 16, 2021

Luka Modric

Even Zinedine Zidane praised the team for their play and said that he is very happy with the result. This is the 36th time that Real Madrid has qualified for the quarter-finals of UCL.

