Real Madrid continued their dream run in Champions League 2020-21. Last night the team locked horns with Atalanta in the second round of the UCL 2020-21. The match was held at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano and it was the home team who had the last laugh in the game as they won the match 3-1. Needless to say that the netizens are in awe of the team and hailed them on social media. Before getting on to reactions, let's have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid Return Possible, Zinedine Zidane Spills Beans on CR7’s Return to Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema was the first one who scored a goal within the first 34 minutes of the match. Sergio Ramos was the one who converted a penalty into a goal at the 60th minute. The scoreboard read 2-0 until Luis Fernando Muriel Fruto was the one who scored a goal at the 83rd minute of the match for the visiting team. But, Marco Asensio chipped in with the final goal at the 84th minute and took the team to 3-1. Now, let's have a look at the reactions by netizens.

Reactions

Why arent thy praised

Why aren’t Real Madrid getting praised for how well they played tonight? They were so impressive, they sucked the life out of Atalanta after negotiating a difficult opening 10 minutes. All I’m seeing is “Atalanta didn’t show up and Madrid had the better players.” Bullshit. — Muddassir Hussain (@muddassirjourno) March 16, 2021

Winning in our DNA

Hala Madrid

That’s it, Real Madrid have advanced to the Quarter-finals of the Champions Leage, en route to La Trece. #HalaMadrid ⚽️👊🏾 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 16, 2021

Real Madrid won on an aggregate of 4-1. After the game, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane lauded the team and said that they are happy with the result.

