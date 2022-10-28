Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will face off against each other in the latest round of Indian Super League 2022-23 fixtures. The KBFC vs MCFC clash will be played on October 28, 2022 (Friday) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Meanwhile, fans searching for Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai City FC have had a mixed start to the season but enter the game undefeated. Des Buckingham's team have won one ad drawn two of their three matches so far and will be aiming to get all three points from this encounter. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters have suffered back-to-back losses after opening day victory and will be looking to get back to winning ways. ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC Hope to End Losing Streak in Mumbai City FC Clash.

When Is Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 28, 2022 (Friday). The KBFC vs MCFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2022 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).