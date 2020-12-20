East Bengal and Kerala Blasters will search for their first win in Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 when they play each other in a battle of strugglers. Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Both sides have conceded 10 goals apiece in five matches each. SC East Bengal are struggling at the bottom of the points table with only a point while Kerala Blasters are two positions above but with only a point more. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best XI and team for KBFC vs SCEB match should scroll down for all details.

Kerala Blasters are set to welcome back captain and centre-back Costa Nhamoinesu into the starting XI as he has completed his two-match ban while Sahal Abdul Samad and Ritwik Das could also be given starts. SC East Bengal are also expected to start Aaron Amadi-Holloway after the Welsh midfielder recovered from his injury and appeared from the bench in the last game.

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick SC East Bengal custodian Debjit Majumdar (SCEB) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy XI.

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Bakary Kone (KBFC) and Mohammed Irshad (SCEB) will be selected as the three defenders.

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Ritwik Kumar Das (KBFC), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Matti Steinmann (SCEB) and Vincente Gomez (KBFC) will be the five midfielders in the team.

Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Jordan Murray (KBFC) and Facundo Pereyra (KBFC) will be picked as the two forwards in the side.

East Bengal forward Jacques Maghoma (SCEB) should be made the captain of this Dream11 fantasy side while Kerala Blasters’ Facundo Pereyra (KBFC) can be made the vice-captain for the Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal match.

