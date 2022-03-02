Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC face off against each other in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The ISL clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on March 02, 2022 (Wednesday) as both teams have hopes of making it to the semifinals. Meanwhile, fans searching for Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below for details. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Both the teams are involved in a tight race for the final two semifinal spots. Mumbai City FC have recovered well after a slump in form with two back-to-back wins which has propelled them into the top four. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters ended their two-game winless run last time around and will be hoping to replace their opponents in the standings.

When is Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match will take place on March 02, 2022 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the KBFC vs MCFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

