Paris Saint Germain might lose their biggest asset in Kylian Mbappe as the Frenchman is reluctant to sign a new deal with the Parisians. The 21-year-old joined the French giants in 2-18 and since then has been a regular feature in their team and has risen to the top of the world football. However, with his best years ahead of him, the youngster may see his future somewhere else. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Latest Update: Real Madrid to Sign PSG Forward in 2021.

According to a recent report from French news outlet Le Parisien, Kylian Mbappe hasn’t yet penned a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain as his current contract with the Ligue 1 giants end on the summer of 2022. It is also understood that the 21-year-old also hasn’t shown any desire to stay beyond his current deal with the Parisians. Juventus Preparing a Whopping €400 Million For This PSG Star, Could Exchange CR7.

Several top teams across Europe such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool, have shown interest in the youngster. PSG might be forced to sell the 21-year-old following the end of the current season instead of letting him go for a lower price or even for free once his current contract comes to an end in 2022.

Kylian Mbappe reportedly does not has a release clause in his current deal with Paris Saint-German due to the rune by French league federation. However, once his contract enters the last 12 months, PSG might not be able to get much for their star-man if his contract isn’t renewed, which will provide much hope for clubs trying to sign him.

Real Madrid are tipped as the favourites to sign the Frenchman if he is to leave PSG at any point of time. Los Blancos haven’t made much movement in this transfer window, which is an indication that the club are waiting for the perfect opportunity to make moves for the players they want in the next window.

