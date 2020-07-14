Real Madrid are confident of signing Kylian Mbappe in 2021 of the French footballer does not extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The teenage World Cup winner has been a long target for the La Liga giants and although the club have failed to negotiate a deal with PSG so far, they remain confident that the 21-year-old will be a galactico by 2021. With the coronavirus pandemic crushing the football market, Madrid are not expected to make any major signing this summer but have reportedly made Mbappe their prime target for the summer of 2021. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Latest Update: Portuguese Star Determined to Stay and Win Trophies at Juventus.

Mbappe, who has in the past expressed his wish to play for Madrid managed by his idol Zinedine Zidane, has a current contract with PSG that runs until 2022. The player refused a contract extension in December last year and although of an extension have been ongoing, no breakthrough in talks have come thus far. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu Insists Argentine Will Finish Career at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, according to a report from Spanish outlet Marca, Madrid have asked Mbappe to stall a contract extension and compel PSG into selling him by 2021 in fear of losing him for free in the next season. The report further states that Madrid president Florentino Perez is confident that the Frencham will be able to hold off PSG and not extend his contract at Parc des Princes.

Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard had similarly refused to extend their contract at Chelsea compelling the club into selling them when Madrid came calling. And top figures at Santiago Bernabeu are hoping for the same for getting a deal for Mbappe. Real had earlier enquired all the possibilities of forging a deal with the French club for the forward but was repeatedly told that the player is not for sale.

PSG Sporting Director Leonardo has also quoted the same thing whenever he has been asked about the possibility of losing both Neymar and Mbappe in the same summer as both players’ contracts expire in 2022.

