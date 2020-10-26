Kylian Mbappe is considering his future at Paris Saint Germain as the young Frenchman is still reluctant on signing a new deal with the Parisians. The 21-year-old signed for the Ligue 1 giants in 2018 from AS Monaco and since then has been a regular feature in the team but the champions of France might lose their star as the youngster sees his future elsewhere. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Latest Update: Frenchman Reluctant To Sign New PSG Deal.

According to a recent report from L’Equipe, the contract renewal of Kylian Mbappe is complicated as the Frenchman is now having doubts over the team’s ambition and overall ability. The 21-year-old is one of the highest players in the team but it is understood that money is not an issue but the youngster questions the viability of PSG’s project. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Latest Update: Real Madrid to Sign PSG Forward in 2021.

Paris Saint Germain are the dominant team in Paris but have failed to replicate a similar form in Europe. PSG’s final appearance in Champions League last season was their best run in the competition and with the Ligue 1 team losing to Manchester United at home in UCL 2020-21 group stage opener, has instilled further doubt in Mbappe’s mind over the team’s quality in Europe.

Being one of the best young prospects in the world at the moment, the 21-year-old is hungry for European glory and thinks he might achieve it elsewhere. It is understood Real Madrid and Liverpool are monitoring the situation as it develops. According to several reports, the Spanish giants are currently deemed to be in pole position to sign the youngster.

Kylian Mbappe reportedly does not has a release clause in his current deal with Paris Saint-German due to the rule by French league federation. However, once his contract enters the last 12 months, PSG will be forced to sell their star for cheap or even free when his contracts ends in 2022. This provides much hope for clubs trying to sign him.

