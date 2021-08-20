With the summer transfer window entering its final stages, Real Madrid are still hopeful of landing Kylian Mbappe. The French striker is in the last year of his contract with the Parisian giants and is not likely to renew his current deal. However, despite this, PSG are keen on keeping hold of their star forwards for at least another season in hopes of winning the Champions League as he forms an attacking trio with Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Frenchman Set To Stay At PSG For Another Year.

According to a report from AS, Real Madrid are not interested in signing any other player other than Kylian Mbappe. The Spanish giants are still working on landing the 22-year-old at the Bernabeu this summer despite the deal being difficult with PSG not interested in letting the forward leave. As per the publication, it’s Mbappé or nobody for Real Madrid and they will not be persuaded by any other available star.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with the record European champions but manager Carlo Ancelotti has denied any reports of wanting the Portuguese back at the club. Reportedly Robert Lewandowski is also available after wanting to leave Bayern Munich but Los Blancos are keen on focusing their efforts towards Kylian Mbappe, either this summer or next.

It is understood that if Real Madrid are unable to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer, they will make a move for the world cup winner next year when he will be available for free when his contract with PSG expires. In addition, Los Blancos will also focus their attention on Erling Haaland, who will be available for 75 million in 2022.

