The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga is taking new turns each day and fans would surely be keen on finding out the decision he eventually ends up making. The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and several reports have even emerged that he has agreed personal terms with Los Blancos and looked set for a move to Bernabeu at the end of this season. But now, there's a different turn to this saga where Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly has said that Mbappe would not be coming to the club this summer.

Real Madrid was very interested in signing the star player last season but the transfer did not end up happening. It was highly speculated that he would join Real Madrid for free this year in a highly anticipated transfer but now, it looks like he would stay put in Paris, agreeing on a new contract. Following Real Madrid's match against Real Betis, Perez reportedly said to the players that Mbappe would not join them next season, according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Mbappe, according to his mother, has two equal offers from both PSG and Real Madrid. Earlier, he had said, "I can't say about my future but you'll know very soon… it's almost decided. This isn't the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done." He is expected to make his decision public soon, with fans keenly interested in what the World Cup winner's next move would be.

