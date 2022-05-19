Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga has taken a new direction with a new report claiming that PSG are trying everything they can to pursue their star man not to leave the club this summer. Mbappe has had a long dream of playing for Real Madrid one day and with the Spanish's club not showing signs of giving up on the youngster's signature, PSG have come up with a new offer. According to a report, the French giants have planned to make Mbappe the head of their sporting project. According to a report in El Chiringuito TV, Mbappe, should he accept this offer, can have a say in who the manager of the club is and who his teammates would be. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Real Madrid Agree Personal Terms With PSG Striker

Earlier, it was reported that the French champions would make Mbappe the highest-paid player by offering him a lucrative deal of £4million every month. There has been several other reports claiming that Real Madrid have already agreed personal terms to acquire the Frenchman on a free transfer this summer.

Earlier, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino claimed that he was sure to have Mbappe stay at the club next season as well. But with the World Cup winner stating that he has already made his decision and it would be made known to everyone soon, speculations of him joining Real Madrid increased a considerable lot.

